Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $93,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $244.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

