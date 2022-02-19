Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 14,558 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.15% of Timken worth $106,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Timken by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Timken by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,944,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Timken by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.