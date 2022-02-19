TokenPay (TPAY) Market Cap Reaches $770,421.97

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $770,421.97 and approximately $48,467.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,060.63 or 1.00075342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00066247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002327 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

