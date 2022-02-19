Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,031 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.62.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.