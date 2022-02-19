TownSquare Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day moving average is $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

