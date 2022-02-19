TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $133.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $141.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

