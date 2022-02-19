Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNLIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.75) to GBX 266 ($3.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.84) to GBX 325 ($4.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

