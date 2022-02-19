TrezarCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $30.00 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $148,609.24 and approximately $30.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,060.63 or 1.00075342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00066247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.00254983 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00148080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00304308 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 271,667,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,667,000 coins. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

