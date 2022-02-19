Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,705 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 534.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

