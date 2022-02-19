Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $2.55 Million in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned 0.07% of Sabre at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,050,000 after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,225,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sabre by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,015,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 640,236 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $76,348,000.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

