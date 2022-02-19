Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRUP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

