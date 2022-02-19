Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 136,705 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

