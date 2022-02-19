Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 32,106 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $76.95 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.