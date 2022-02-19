Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 9,778,301 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,778,301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.