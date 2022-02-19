Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $212,261.56 and $1,473.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.