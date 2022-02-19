U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,787 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

