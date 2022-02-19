U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,618 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 138,561 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.72% of U.S. Silica worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,461,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 716,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 536,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.73 million, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 3.21.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

