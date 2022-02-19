United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 11,996 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,964.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 122,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,563 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

