United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,207 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.24.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $369.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.15 and a 200 day moving average of $360.52. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $315.87 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.