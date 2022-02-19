United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,273 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $24,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.76. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $199.31 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

