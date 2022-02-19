United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.16

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 149764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

