United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.16

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 149764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.
The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
