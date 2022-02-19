USDJ Price Up 0.1% This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $801,301.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

