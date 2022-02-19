Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,353.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $16.86 million and approximately $80,353.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00009317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00379252 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,513,595 coins and its circulating supply is 4,510,306 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

