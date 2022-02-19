Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,418 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,271,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,196,000 after purchasing an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 692,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,946,000 after purchasing an additional 278,293 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.