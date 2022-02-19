Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00009948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $1,516.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.31 or 0.06873018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.99 or 0.99909224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,064 coins and its circulating supply is 649,449 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

