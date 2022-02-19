VAULT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,413.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $755,630.99 and approximately $1,413.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00044400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.88 or 0.06862884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,172.36 or 1.00148882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00051744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003227 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,892 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

