Veil Trading Up 6.8% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $756.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,096.42 or 0.99982592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00066522 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00255573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00147531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00305137 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004926 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

