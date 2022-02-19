Venus Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.57 or 0.00024154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $115.33 million and $20.38 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.73 or 0.99994438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00345371 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.