Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $300.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $269.38 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

