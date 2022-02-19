Vestcor Inc Sells 130,931 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130,931 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,483,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $100.87. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.