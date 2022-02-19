Vestcor Inc Sells 2,242 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

