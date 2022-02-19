Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 379.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.
In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
