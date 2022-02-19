Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CYBBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

