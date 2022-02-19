Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 41,043 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $24,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $596.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

