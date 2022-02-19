Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Vroom worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Vroom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 33.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 93.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 728,145 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth $283,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

VRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.