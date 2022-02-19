WABnetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $67,414.57 and $4.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

