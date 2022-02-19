Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009324 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.34 or 0.00380539 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,817,382 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.