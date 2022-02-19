Warp Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,610.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $175.95 or 0.00439049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $822,391.44 and approximately $346,610.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.