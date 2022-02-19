Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as low as $14.22. Weichai Power shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 14,349 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

