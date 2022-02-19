WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a total market cap of $285.17 million and $119.92 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINkLink has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

