Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,486.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WZZAF. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,450.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,960.00 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $55.90 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

