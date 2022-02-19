Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

