Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DLR stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22.
In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
