Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xenetic Biosciences’ earnings. Xenetic Biosciences also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xenetic Biosciences.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

