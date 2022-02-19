Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.78. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 213,659 shares.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.07 million and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62.
Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
