YooShi (YOOSHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $154.02 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00044554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.60 or 0.06852021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,014.58 or 0.99716675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00052012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

