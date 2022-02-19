yTSLA Finance One Day Volume Reaches $24,432.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One yTSLA Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00019678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $523,232.84 and approximately $24,432.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

