Zacks: Analysts Expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). Reviva Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reviva Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 57,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,055. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.16.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
