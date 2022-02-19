Zacks: Analysts Expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The Pennant Group reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PNTG stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 89,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,397. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 2.45. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

