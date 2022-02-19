Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

