Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Koppers reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.
Shares of KOP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
