Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Koppers reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,265,000 after buying an additional 185,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 57,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. Koppers has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.